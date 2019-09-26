CLOSE
Lucious Lyon Shows Up With Raggedy Faux Locs On His Head, Twitter Utterly Confused

Posted September 26, 2019

Empire's Lucious Lyon's Faux Dread Locs Are Getting Fried On Twitter

Empire is in its final season, Lee Daniels and company are going all the way there with the ridiculousness. A clip from the new season surfaced of Terrence Howard’s character Lucious Lyon and his new hairstyle and Twitter collectively blank stared in confusion.

Who needs when Juicy Smolliét when Lucious is still on the show? Over the years, the patriarch of the Lyon family has had many hairstyles. We have seen him rocking a conk, a flat top, a close fade and now for his swan song faux dread locs. We don’t know how much time has passed in the Empire television universe, but apparently, it was enough to where Lucious could have that particular hairstyle.

The scene in question features Lucious speaking with his son Andre with the unusual choice of hairdo stealing everyone’s attention.

Salute to Trai Byers for keeping a straight face during the scene because honestly, we laughed watching that clip. Twitter, of course, could not believe what they saw flash across their timelines. They immediately pondered why Hollywood can’t seem to get the whole fake dread locs thing down to a science yet.

The jokes didn’t stop there, Empire also got clowned with folks who watch and those who don’t clowning Lucious and his faux locs and deservingly so. I guess we understand now why Howard said after this season I am stepping away from the acting game. 

You see all of the hilarious reactions Lucious’ hair in the gallery below.

Lucious Lyon Shows Up With Raggedy Faux Locs On His Head, Twitter Utterly Confused was originally published on hiphopwired.com

