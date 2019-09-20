CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Madame Tussaud Unveils New Beyoncé Wax Figure, Ms.Tina & The Beyhive Approve

Posted September 20, 2019

Madame Tussauds Unveils An Insanely Accurate Beyoncé Wax Figure

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Madame Tussauds has been its game lately when it comes to its iconic wax figures. Late last month the world-renowned wax museum unveiled a picture-perfect Aaliyah wax statue. Now the Madame Tussauds has the internet buzzing with its new Beyoncé statue.

Based off King Bey’s legendary Coachella performance, the wax figure is a drastic improvement from Madame Tussaud’s previous wax versions of the “Lemonade” singer. The statue nails every detail precisely down to her eyebrows, hair, BAK sweater, short shorts, and fringe boots.

Once photos of the wax figure hit social media, the Beyhive, casual fans, and even Beyoncé’s mama, Tina Lawson shared their approval.

They got this one right!!! I Love this wax statue of Beyonce’! It’s right on the button, even the legs,”

This statue isn’t the first time Madame Tussauds has tried to replicate Beyoncé using wax. The museum failed miserably in three other attempts that were immediately clowned by the hive and understandably so. This latest piece of art is the first in a pair of Beyoncé statues that will appear at other locations. The next Bey wax figure will be making its debut in October.

We are very intrigued to see how the next wax figure turns out, for now, hit the gallery below to see all of the reactions to Madame Tussauds’ tribute in wax to the Beyoncé.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

Madame Tussaud Unveils New Beyoncé Wax Figure, Ms.Tina & The Beyhive Approve was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close