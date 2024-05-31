Listen Live
Making America Historic Again: Fans React To Donald Trump’s 34 Count Conviction

Published on May 31, 2024

Mug Shot of Donald Trump

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Fulton County Jail / Fulton County Jail


Making America historic again, Donald Trump is the first former President in American history to be found guilty of a crime. The American people wonder what’s next for Trump after this “hush money” conviction. Read more about his verdict and check out our favorite fan reactions inside.

On Thursday (May 30), a jury of Donald Trump’s peers in New York found the former President guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 presidential election. This conviction takes place in an election year, where Trump intends on running for a third time.

Some readers might be curious if Trump is still eligible as a convicted felon, and the answer is yes. As we know, the American political and judicial system is deeply flawed and there is nothing that will prevent him from representing the Republican party yet again in the upcoming election.

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people,” Trump told press outside the New York courtroom after the verdict.

Trump will still be a Republican nominee and likely have his cult following sticking right beside him. Despite the impending case, Trump was able to raise large lump sums of money during the primary election. His presence actually grew strong during that time with Republicans with the indictments against him.

Now, it is up to Biden’s campaign to leverage this historic milestone in their favor. Having Donald Trump’s name beside the words convicted felon seems like an easy lay up to a favorable campaign for the Biden team, but crazier things have happened.

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box,” Michael Tyler, a Biden campaign spokesman, said in a statement to NPR.

We anticipate a whirlwind of an election season after this verdict. Fans have had a field day since the announcement. We compiled some of our favorite reactions.

Check it out below:

Making America Historic Again: Fans React To Donald Trump’s 34 Count Conviction  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Someone’s Aunt On Facebook

Source:DustinNickerson

2. Keeping Tradition Alive

Source:NoEmmeG

3. May Cowboy Carter Reign Supreme

Source:AyoTristan

4. Even Celebs Are Jammin’ To Trump’s Demise

Source:Lesdoggg

5. CTFU

Source:IAmCreeSummer

6. Goated FR

Source:asj519

7. Future Memes Never Get Old

Source:solomonmissouri

8. Out of Pocket

Source:idkwho702

9. If Predictable Was A Person:

Source:big_business_

10. PLEASE

Source:MelechThomas

11. GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

Source:JDLuckenbach
Legal

