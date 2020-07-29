CLOSE
HomeNews

Malik B Of The Roots Has Passed Away

Posted July 29, 2020

Malik B

Source: Vevo / Youtube


Malik B, best known as a former and found member of The Roots, has passed away. Born Malik Abdul Basit, he was just 47 years old.

The M-Illa-tant’s passing was first revealed by his cousin Don Champion on Twitter. Keith McPhee, the music supervisor of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also noted Malik B’s passing sometime last night but there are still no details regarding the cause of death.

In the early evening (July 29), the Roots issued a statement via their official Twitter account.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” it reads. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Malik B, one of the greatest MC’s to ever come from this city,” said Philadelphia native and rapper Reef Da Lost Cause on Twitter. “He had his troubles for sure, but dude inspired a whole generation of us to touch the mic. Myself included. May he rest peacefully.”

Starting with the Roots’ debut, 1993’s Organix, Malik was full time member until about their fourth album, 1999’s Things Fall Apart. On the latter album, it was Malik who brought along a homie called Beanie Sigel to a studio session for what would become the song “Adrenaline!,” before the rapper got snatched up by Jay-Z and Roc-a-fella. Malik B did make a short return for 2006’s Game Theory, appearing on a few tracks.

Malik B’s last project was 2015’s Unpredictable, a collaborative project with producer Mr. Green. A well-respected and verbally dexterous MC, the Philly native has plenty of classic verses, including the closer on The Roots’ “Clones.”

And, of course, “Distortion To Static.”

Rest in powerful peace Malik B.

This story is developing. 

Malik B Of The Roots Has Passed Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close