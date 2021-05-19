HomeFashion & Style

Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The 'Cruella' Premiere

Posted May 19, 2021

Marsai Martin may only be 16, but the talented and stylish teen knows how to show up and show out. The ‘Black-ish’ star was a fashion favorite on the red carpet at the premiere of Disney’s Cruella at the famous El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Martin stood out in a houndstooth suit and hat by Nina Ricci; styled by Jason Rembert.

Disney’s latest remake Cruella offers a fresh take on the classic 101 Dalmations, giving the one and only Cruella de Vil a rockstar makeover personified by Emma Stone. Stone, who made her first public appearance since giving birth, also opted for a Louis Vuitton pantsuit.

Other carpet notables include Law Roach and Cruella star Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Keep scrolling to get the deets on their looks.

1. Marsai Martin In Nina Ricci

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin served us a look with this houndstooth suit by Nina Ricci and Louboutin shoes.

2. Law Roach

Celebrity style architect Law Roach walked the red carpet in a fur dress coat by GmbH.

3. Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who stars as Maya, in the Disney remake wore a sparkling black gown with high split by Christian Dior.

4. Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney’s “Cruella” – Arrivals

Disney star Dara Reneé sported bountiful blonde curls on the red carpet.

