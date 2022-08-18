LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

On Sunday, August 21st the world will be tuned into TV One to watch the world premiere of the biopic”Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story.” The biopic chronicles Sapp’s roots in Michigan, battles with drug and alcohol abuse, his marriage, and faith. Chaz Lamar Shepherd (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “The Game”) stars as Marvin Sapp with Ambre Anderson (“Power Book II” “Manifest Evil”) play’s Sapp’s wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp.

The Cast along with director Russ Parr gave the media and fans a sneak peek of the film at Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic station. Others include The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield, fellow cast member Charmin Lee (Lodena), Lisa Wu, Funny Marco, and more. See the photos below.

Marvin Sapp “Never Would Have Made It” Biopic Premiere Hits Atlanta [Photos] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

