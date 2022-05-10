Mary J. Blige Wears A Number Of Chic Ensembles For Her Strength of a Woman Festival

Mary J Blige kicked off her first-ever Strength of a Woman festival this past weekend, and she did it with beauty, style, and grace at the forefront. The musical genius and icon alternated between a few casual looks and star-studded ensembles that have us drooling at the mouth.
On Thursday evening, the 51-year-old singer was honored by Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites with her very own “Strength of a Woman Day,” an honor she received for hosting her festival in the city known as the Mecca for Black people, celebrities, and entertainment. Her outfit at that event foreshadowed what we could expect over the next couple of days. Our girl hit us with several looks that will have you reaching for our wallets. Or, in my case, sourcing outfit inspiration because I’m not in Blige’s tax bracket just yet.
Ahead of her sold-out concert held at the State Farm Arena, the 9-time-Grammy-Award-Winning artist told me that if I loved the boots she wears on the regular, I would love the fancy footwear she rocks during the concert later that night.
“We got some shit for y’all tonight. Just make sure you’re at the concert. The boots are serious tonight,” she laughed.
Serious, indeed!
Without further ado, here’s a rundown of all the fly ensembles Queen Mary rocked during her Strength of a Woman festival from Thursday to Sunday.
1. Mary J Blige at the welcome reception held at Rock SteadySource:Getty
Atlanta welcomed Mary J. Blige and her summit with open arms. A welcome reception was held at Rock Steady restaurant, where she celebrated “Strength of a Woman” day, an honor received by Atlanta Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites.
Blige looked HAWT in a matching set by KNWLS London, Bottega Veneta shoes, and earrings from her brand, Sister Love.
2. Mary J Blige at the Gen Z ConcertSource:Getty
The festival officially kicked off on Friday at the Gen Z concert. Blige donned a casual look in a pink Alexander McQueen top, blue jeans, a pink Dolce & Gabbana belt, and Dolce & Gabbana boots.
3. Mary J Blige at the Strength of a Woman SummitSource:Getty
Because Blige knew she would bring the heat during her concert, she kept her look for the summit comfortable and chic. The icon wore blue jeans, an orange blouse, and blue Bottega Veneta mules.
4. Mary J Blige at the Strength Of A Woman Festival State Farm Arena ConcertSource:Getty
The Strength of a Woman concert featured many notable performers, including Method Man, Usher, Chaka Khan, Xscape, Summer Walker and more. Blige hit us with three jaw-dropping looks that validated everything she said regarding her performance attire. For her first look, she hit the stage in an orange custom ensemble by Aliette NY, sparkly thigh-high A-Morir boots, and Rick Owens sunglasses.
5. Mary J Blige and Method Man at the Strength Of A Woman Festival State Farm Arena ConcertSource:Getty
Blige did a quick wardrobe change that paid homage to New York City’s stomping grounds. The singer wore a pink Balenciaga varsity jacket that read “New York” on the back, a hot pink Givenchy romper, and matching thigh-high boots as she brought Method Man out to perform their hit single, You’re all I Need.
6. Mary J Blige and Usher at the Strength Of A Woman Festival State Farm Arena ConcertSource:Getty
Blige welcomed some of Atlanta’s greatest to the stage during her final set. From Usher Raymond to Jermaine Dupri, the arena was filled with pride for their city. Blige danced alongside Usher as he sang his hit single, Bad Girl. Before the performance, Raymond reflected on the full-circle moment, reminding her of the doors she opened doors for him as an artist when she invited him open for her on tour many years ago. Blige graciously and humbly accepted her verbal flowers dressed in a purple sparkly single-shoulder Bronx and Banco jumpsuit with matching ankle-length booties.
7. Mary J Blige at the Strength Of A Woman Festival Gospel BrunchSource:Getty
Blige wrapped up her eventful weekend at the Strength of a Woman gospel brunch held on Mother’s Day. The singer looked flawless in a powder pink Rowen Rose blouse, matching pants, and earrings from her brand Sister Love.