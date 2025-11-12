Listen Live
Max B & French Montana Hit The Streets With A Celebration Dinner

Published on November 12, 2025

Max B & French Montana Hit The Streets With A Celebration Dinner

Source: @maxb140 / Instagram

Max B and French Montana had plenty of reason to celebrate this week.

The “Coke Wave” artists slid through the town in SoHo this past Sunday for dinner at Ayah Restaurant to celebrate both French’s 41st birthday and Max coming home after spending 16 years in prison. TMZ caught the pair with French’s fiancée, Princess Sheikha Mahra of Dubai, as they walked into the upscale restaurant, where they were joined by London rapper Central Cee.

Witnesses say the dinner was a dope celebration, with laughter, hugs, and all-around good vibes. As we know, Max B was arrested in 2007 for his role in orchestrating an armed robbery gone wrong, leading to a man’s death. He was initially sentenced to 75 years, but after his conviction was overturned, he struck a deal to serve a shorter sentence after pleading to aggravated manslaughter.

After serving more than a decade behind bars, Max B and French were ready to celebrate…but also ready to get back to work. On Monday, French posted a video of him and Max in the lab, teasing that another joint project is on the way..

“WORKING ON THE GDAY COKE WAVE 3 LOADING”

The project would mark Max B’s first in 4 years. His last album, “Negro Spirituals“, was released in 2021, while he was still incarcerated. Also on Monday, Max took to his X account to announce a 7-date club appearance tour along the East Coast.

Max also wasted no time putting a ring on his lady, Ms.B’s finger. Gotta love it.

One thing is clear: The wave is definitely back.

Max B & French Montana Hit The Streets With A Celebration Dinner was originally published on hiphopwired.com

