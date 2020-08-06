Mayo Tears: Oprah Calls Out White Privilege, La Croix Drinking Twitter Has Meltdown

Oprah Winfrey is ruffling the feathers of her core audience and she is unbothered by it.

Last week after announcing the debut of her new talk show, The Oprah Conversation, Oprah kicked off her new show by igniting white Twitter discussing the topic of white privilege with former NFL star and activist Emmanuel Acho.

Acho, who also hosts his online series, “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” joined Winfrey for a two-part episode, which included a segment inviting non-black viewers to ask difficult questions about racism and white privilege.

As viewers appeared on the mirror-like screens to ask the pair questions about race, one viewer decided to have a discussion on the topic of white privilege, explaining from his point of view as a white man in America interested in bridging the gap.

“Not all white people have power,” said one guest. “There’s plenty of poor, working-class white people. But I think that when we group all of white people together and we don’t recognize the fact that there’s a lot of white people that struggle, and it’s a different struggle as you mentioned because they’re not streaming upstream let’s call it. I think that if we’re gonna come together and really attack racism and the inequities that are in this country and are in this world, that it’s important not to group all white people.”

In response to the statement, Oprah pointed out the fact that privilege goes beyond finances but instead that their complexion provides a system of protection designed to help even the poorest white person have an advantage over a person of color.

“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place,” Oprah said. “But they still, no matter where they are on the rung or ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

Expounding on her point, Oprah explained that due to white privilege and the system it created, white people will always have a “leg up” as opposed to people of color.

“You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter,” Winfrey said.

Acho called on white parents to help teach their children how to be anti-racist, before adding that white people “run America.”

“Here’s what I told my friends with their white children,” he began. “I said, ‘Y’all live in a white cul-de-sac, in a white neighborhood, in a white city, in a white state. If you were not careful, your children will live their whole white life, and at 26, 27, they’ll end up being a part of the problem, because you just let them and allowed them to live a completely white, sheltered, and cultureless life. CEOs, Fortune 500 companies, execs, ownership, they run America. Not an individual white person, but collective white people.”

Of course, missing the entire point white Twitter decided to take to social media and compare the incomes of the majority of Trump’s fan base to that of Oprah and Jay-Z before attempting to add that the fact the aforementioned are billionaires debunks white privilege exists.

“And now why is Oprah, maybe the richest black woman in the world, trying to shame white people as privileged? Miss Winfrey, you are the personification of WHITE PRIVILEGE!,” said Irene Armendariz-Jackson, a Republican congressional candidate from Texas.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz decided to weigh in on Oprah’s statement calling it “utter racist BS”.

While many attempted to school the angry and wrong group about the point Oprah was making with her statement, it was contrary statements by Black conservatives like Terrence Williams and Errol Webber fanning the proverbial fire by supporting claims that Oprah Winfrey’s wealth removes her from the Black plight.

Although the sub-par intelligent bunch thought they were getting a cancel party started, the only thing they garnered was the power for Auntie Oprah to hit the block button after fans began complaining that they could no longer see the billionaire online after attempted slander.

Check out more of the white tears below and to watch Oprah’s new talk show, The Oprah Conversation, click here.

