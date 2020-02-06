CLOSE
Meek Mill Done Beefing With Nicki Minaj, Because Jeff Bezos Makes Billions

Posted February 5, 2020

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


Meek Mill is done beefing with Nicki Minaj on social media today (Feb. 5). Thinking long term, the Philly rapper said he’s going to chill because while he’s tweeting, Jeff Bezos is stacking billions.

“Meanwhile Jeff bezos & running up billions by the minute while us niggas just gone wild beefing all day lol … I see shit different now and I don’t really got the time Nomore,” tweeted Meek around 8pm.

Can’t say we disagree on that logic. In case you missed it, earlier today Meek found himself in an intense, vitriolic war of tweets with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Minaj even implied and straight-up accused him of putting hands on women, which Meek adamantly denies.

Meek did take the time to flip all the attention and announce he’s dropping a new single called “Believe,” featuring Justin Timberlake, though.

As for Nicki Minaj, her last salvo was the gulliest of slander.

And also, she had new music in the cue, too.

Of course, Twitter still chiming in, taking sides and adding its own jokes. So many jokes.

Meek Mill Done Beefing With Nicki Minaj, Because Jeff Bezos Makes Billions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

