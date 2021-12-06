HomeFeature Story

Meet Erykah Badu’s 27 Year-Old-Fiancé, Jaron The Secret

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net


Erykah Badu is in love with a much younger man.

Last week, she formally introduced her 27-year-old fiancé JaRon Adkison via an Instagram photo dump.

Badu is 50-years-old…and now we are guilty of bringing it up.

Erykah tweeted, “Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age? Erykah bardu’, 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …’ It ain’t my birthday, or death day. So, What does this MEAN?”

In her Instagram photo dump her caption read

Solar Eclipse Dump.

Making room for many many many more memories. Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut. Here’s to my GUY ✨& Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you . Thank you . Thank you .

Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you . ❤ @jaronthesecret (family first 🤲🏾)

Meet Jaron The Secret

Meet Erykah Badu’s 27 Year-Old-Fiancé, Jaron The Secret  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close