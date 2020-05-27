CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Meet The Cutest & Most Stylish Melanated Family On The ‘Gram!

Posted 15 hours ago

Meet The Cutest & Most Stylish Family On Instagram!

Source: @knixandkna / @knixandkna


If there has been anything that has helped get me through the pandemic, it’s been social media and #BlackGirlMagic! From Zhuri James to Blue Ivy to Zaya Wade to every last little TikTok and IG challenge seeing them carefree is bringing so much joy into my life.

And that joy keeps coming: meet Knixia and Knaomi Smith.

It as a video the duo singing Ari Lennox’s “Brown Sugar Baby” that caught my eye. In it, these perfectly melanated sisters with their adorable Bantu knots, matching nude-colored sweatsuits and Yeezy slides were giving me life.

They are the cutest!

 

Now, be clear: the entire family is the best thing ever! Kee’Undra and Nick Smith, along with their 1-year-old son is always joining in the coordinating fun. Here’s the whole family rocking their neutral sweatshirts, cocoa butter faces and big smiles.

 

 

In addition to being a fashion queen, Kee’Undra is the CEO and founder of Knourish, a company that focuses on hair products and accessories, like these:

#BlackGirlMagic barrettes

 

Mini Crowns

 

Hair Growth Oil

 

Love it! We stan a queen with a dream and a mission.

Take a look below at more pictures of the Smiths slaying…and don’t forget to follow the girls on IG at @knixandkna.

Meet The Cutest & Most Stylish Melanated Family On The ‘Gram!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

2. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

Source:The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

3. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

4. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

5. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

6. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

7. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

8. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

9. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

10. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

11. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

12. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

13. The Smiths have the fashion coordination game on lock!

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Kee'Undra (Kontent Kueen)👸🏾 (@keeundra_s) on

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 days ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close