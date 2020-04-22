CLOSE
Meet The Mother Of Trey Songz 1-Year-Old Son Noah

Posted April 22, 2020

Trey Songz

Source: Trey Songz / Trey Songz


Mystery solved.

On Wednesday (April 22), Trey Songz revealed the identity of the mother of his son, Noah. As reported Tuesday, Songz recently celebrated Noah’s first birthday with mom, Caro Colon and close family.

Colon was speculated to be Noah’s mom after the singer announced his son’s birth last year. According to The Jasmine Brand, Colon is the sister of Milagrito “Millie” Colon, the mother of Dave East’s daughter, Kairi.

Check out pics of the beautiful family below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

