This weekend, Black women of all ages and experiences descended upon NOLA for the annual Essence Festival. the weekend consisted of activations, panels, presentations at the convention center, and a star-studded lineup of performances at the Superdome. From headliners like Lauryn Hill, and Missy Elliott to Megan Thee Stallion, the women had the festival of the culture on lock while serving fierce stage looks.
Hill kicked off night one of the festival with guest performances by Janelle Monae and Ari Lennox. Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, and Monica, while Megan Thee Stallion closed out night three with an exhilarating and twerktastic performance we can watch on repeat.
Megan wore a sparkling bodysuit that showed off her slimmed-down but still curvy frame. It was the perfect attire to twerk in. Missy looks fly in Fendi and Monica sang the house down in Valentino. Keep scrolling for the hottest looks from the festival performances.
Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Eve, Missy Elliott And More Bring The Heat To Essence Fest 2023 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage at Essence Music Festival on July 2, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
2. Jill ScottSource:Getty
Jill Scott performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
3. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
4. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
5. Ari LennoxSource:Getty
Ari Lennox performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
6. Ari LennoxSource:Getty
Ari Lennox performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
7. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Janelle Monae performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
8. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Singer Janelle Monae performs onstage during night 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
9. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Singer Janelle Monae performs onstage during night 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
10. Lauryn HillSource:Getty
Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
11. Lauryn HillSource:Getty
Lauryn Hill performs on day one of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
12. Lauryn HillSource:Getty
Lauryn Hill performs on day one of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
13. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott performs onstage during The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
14. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott performs onstage during The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
15. EveSource:Getty
Eve performs onstage during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
16. EveSource:Getty
Eve performs during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
17. MonicaSource:Getty
Monica performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
18. MonicaSource:Getty
Monica performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
19. MonicaSource:Getty
Monica performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
20. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion performs during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
21. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion performs during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
22. MonicaSource:Getty
Monica performs on stage at Essence Music Festival on July 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.