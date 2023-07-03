Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Eve, Missy Elliott And More Bring The Heat To Essence Fest 2023

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This weekend, Black women of all ages and experiences descended upon NOLA for the annual Essence Festival. the weekend consisted of activations, panels, presentations at the convention center, and a star-studded lineup of performances at the Superdome. From headliners like Lauryn Hill, and Missy Elliott to Megan Thee Stallion, the women had the festival of the culture on lock while serving fierce stage looks.

Hill kicked off night one of the festival with guest performances by Janelle Monae and Ari Lennox. Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, and Monica, while Megan Thee Stallion closed out night three with an exhilarating and twerktastic performance we can watch on repeat.

Megan wore a sparkling bodysuit that showed off her slimmed-down but still curvy frame. It was the perfect attire to twerk in. Missy looks fly in Fendi and Monica sang the house down in Valentino. Keep scrolling for the hottest looks from the festival performances.

