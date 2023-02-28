HomeFeature Story

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors & More Attend The Los Angeles Premiere For ‘Creed III’

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty


Ahead of it’s March 3rd release, the cast and filmmakers of Creed III gathered to celebrate it’s premiere in Los Angeles. Click inside to check out some photos from the event!

Last night (February 27), the cast and crew of the highly anticipated sports drama film Creed III gathered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the moments occasion. The franchise’s leading man Michael B. Jordan graced the red carpet alongside co-stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. It was written by Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Michael B. Jordan served as a producer alongside Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone. Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Nicolas Stern and Adam Rosenberg were executive producers on the film.

Having already made more than $377 million worldwide, the latest installment in the Creed series will hit theaters and IMAX this Friday, March 3rd. Check out some photos from the premiere event below!

1. Serena Williams & Chlöe Bailey

2. Tobe & Fat Nwigwe

3. Marsai Martin

4. Storm Reid

5. Selenis Leyva

6. Gail Bean & Brandee Evans

7. Dr. Dre

8. Thaddeus J. Mixon

9. Spencer Moore II

10. Spence Moore II Sharp

11. Wood Harris

12. Girl Dad

13. Mila Davis-Kent

14. Mama Mary Anne

15. Three Days Away

16. Vivica A. Fox

17. The GOAT

18. Zinzi & Ryan Coogler, Vivica A. Fox & Big Sean

19. Cordae

20. The Stars

21. Apollo & Bianca

22. Tessa Looking Amazing

23. Breathtaking

24. Brothers

25. FAMILY

26. Spencer Moore II

27. The Present & The Future

28. Phylicia Rashad

29. Debbie Allen

30. All Smiles

31. Third Time’s A Charm

32. Selenis Leyva & Jose Benavidez

33. Tessa & Jonathan

34. Daniel Durant & Mila Davis Kent

35. Queen Debbie

