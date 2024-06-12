Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr. should be celebrating the return of his hit Power spinoff series. Instead, he had to address a disturbing sexual assault incident he was the victim of.

Rainey addressed his fans on Monday, June 10, after he was sexually assaulted during TyTy James’ Twitch livestream.

Viewers of the live stream and fans of the young actor were stunned when James’ younger sister inappropriately grabbed Rainey Jr. while he was making a guest appearance on the popular Twitch stream.

He sent a statement on the incident through his rep, which went viral on Elon Musk’s trash platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rainey is “deeply saddened and shocked by the events that occurred during the TyTy James live stream this past weekend. He is still processing what happened and doesn’t entirely know how to feel about it,” the statement sent to PEOPLE reads.

“This situation is not being taken lightly,” the statement continued. “Sexual harassment and assault are serious and unacceptable acts. Taking advantage of someone’s celebrity in this manner devalues entertainers and underscores the need to respect their humanity. Those who entertain us are human beings just like everyone else.”

Rainey Said He Was Still In Shock Following The Incident

Rainey then hopped on his Instagram account and addressed the incident, writing that he was “still in shock,” adding, “Can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed.”

“This is an unfortunate situation that I can’t condone in any way,” he continues. “The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should respect ourselves.”

While we couldn’t see James’ sister grope Rainey because her hands were covered by three younger children in the viral clip, the Power star’s visibly uncomfortable look on his face let us know something wild was going on.

He reportedly left right after the groping incident.

TyTy James Apologizes For His Sister’s Behavior

Following the backlash, James immediately issued an apology on his sister’s behalf.

“After the actions that occurred during my stream last night I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place.”

“My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions,” James wrote on Instagram. “I completely respect whatever direction Michael wants to go in this situation. After watching the clip, I was completely taken aback by what she done [sic]. I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams. I do not condone any type of assault.”

50 Cent Plays Himself Trying To Be Funny

Rainey’s boss and former Power co-star, 50 Cent, was the target of X slander after trying to make light of the 23-year-old actor’s situation.

“Wait sexual assault from a male perspective this was an aggressive advance. LOL HE’s fine no charges are being pressed,” Diddy’ longtime nemesis and professional troll wrote in a now-deleted post.

The G-Unit general was quickly reminded that nothing is actually “deleted” on social media.

“This is the same 50 cent who’s supposed to be exposing Diddy for predatory behavior. He’s such a charlatan and opportunist,” a post on X read.

Welp.

If you or anyone you know were a victim of sexual assault, you can reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

