CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him With 85K Ring

Posted 13 hours ago

Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are engaged! The Fox Sports 1 sportscaster popped the question this weekend with a massive 5-carat ring from Simon G. Jeweler that costs $85,000.

“Mike selected a modern engagement ring that incorporates both princess-cut and baguette diamonds which beautifully accents her center stone,” a rep for the jeweler told People. “We’ve seen a lot of trends in bridal that integrate various diamond cuts, and Cynthia’s ring is absolutely stunning.”

Cynthia and Mike have been dating

See more pics of Mike and Cynthia, below:

Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him With 85K Ring was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close