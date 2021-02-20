Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Breaks Twitter With Disrespecful Dunk of The Year

In case you missed it, Minnesota Timberwolves’ exciting rookie shooting guard Anthony Edwards caught a body last night.
Anthony Edwards may not end up winning the Rookie of The Year when it’s all said and done, but he may have definitely secured the title of dunk of the year. Friday night (Feb.19), Edwards pulled off of one of the most insane posterizing dunks we have seen in a while against the Toronto Raptors and literally broke the internet with it.
Raptors’ Yuta Watanabe is probably wishing he made a business decision last night by letting Edwards get the rim rocker. Instead, he will now forever be known as the victim in the Edwards physics bending dunk. The homicide by dunk took place with just 19 seconds left in the third quarter. Edwards caught the ball on the left baseline and didn’t let DeAndre’ Bembry’s attempt at intercepting the pass stop his momentum as he elevated and subsequently took Watanbe’s soul. Immediately he was given the DUNK OF THE YEAR crown.
DUNK OF THE YEAR.
ANTHONY EDWARDS. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/hmnhFvldF0
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 20, 2021
The still photo of the dunk accurately captures when Watanabe’s soul left his body is even more telling.
IS THIS LEGAL IN THE US OR CANADA?????????????? pic.twitter.com/gclwdiUum7
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 20, 2021
There is even a frame-by-frame breakdown of the vicious dunk.
YOUNG MAN GOT UP@theantedwards_ 📸 pic.twitter.com/qlR0zrhh7l
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 20, 2021
Here is one more breathtaking view of Edwards catching a body.
Anthony Edwards in flight. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/9fKskTKJHs
— NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021
Edwards’s dunk caught LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s attention, with each of them sharing the moment in their Instagram Stories. During a recent NBA on TNT telecast, Wade had nothing but high praise for the first-year NBA pro saying “he has all the tools” and could be a better player than him.
"I definitely think he can be a better player than I was. He has all the tools."@DwyaneWade has high hopes for Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/0CcSdPM3eK
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2021
Clearly!
Of course, on Twitter, the reactions to the dunk were coming left and right and are still pouring in as people are still reliving the moment.
Watanabe's reaction to getting dunked on by Anthony Edwards! pic.twitter.com/0hhhddk2lz
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 20, 2021
LOL.
You can peep more reactions to Anthony Edwards’s baptism of Yuta Watanabe below.
1.
what anthony edwards did to yuta watanabe pic.twitter.com/qYW1iEuR3H— buckets (@buckets) February 20, 2021
Literally.
2.
HOLY GOD. Poster dunk of the year by Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/JgK6zSxV5F— Luka Wobčić (@WorldWideWob) February 20, 2021
Yeah, we don’t think anyone will be able to top this dunk.
3.
EVERY ANGLE of @theantedwards_ unreal slam. 📸 pic.twitter.com/t4iSuHjQf2— NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021
Just nasty. Imagine if there was a crowd in the arena.
4.
NBA Twitter sending Yuta Watanabe to the gulag after Anthony Edwards dunked on himpic.twitter.com/fXUum2VRSt— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 20, 2021
LMAO.
5.
Anthony Edwards just had the most disrespectful dunk since D-Wade pic.twitter.com/VA1FpRYCF8— MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) February 20, 2021
This is an accurate comparison.
6.
Anthony Edwards violated that man pic.twitter.com/KIAJVlqBmJ— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) February 20, 2021
That man had a family. Anthony Edwards didn’t have to do him like that.
7.
Y’all wanna see a dead body?— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 20, 2021
pic.twitter.com/YsilaxPInX
DEAD.
8.
Yuta Watanabe: 1994-2021— Austin 👑 🐺 (@DaMNTwinkies) February 20, 2021
Cause of Death: Murderous Dunk
Suspect: Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/jBrHapkUX0
DECEASED!
9.
Anthony Edwards in Japan tryna promote his merch pic.twitter.com/aNUtB7m9LC— East (@TyGaza2) February 20, 2021
Nah, they will definitely be bowing to him becuase of that dunk.
10.
Anthony Edwards all over Twitter tonight with the dunk of the year. He also has 7 points on 3/14 shooting, 0/7 on 3s.— Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) February 20, 2021
There is always one hater.
11.
Brandon Knight watching Yuta Watanabe get put on a poster by Anthony Edwards: pic.twitter.com/IXcqtCrIaQ— Sweet Jack Jones |🔼| #DEST (@ALEXVNDER_) February 20, 2021
12.
Kevin Hart with the perfect breakdown.
13.
That man had a family bro @theantedwards_— Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) February 20, 2021
Keyword, HAD.