Misa Hylton Accepts The Unapologetically Her Fashion Award At The Pow(H)er Awards

4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner

Source: Joy Malone / Getty


The industry’s finest gathered at the Dream Hotel Downtown for the 4th annual Pow(H)er Awards — the end of a two-day event that celebrated women across the genres. Founded by Nikkia Mclain under her Tené Nicole Full Creative Agency, the Pow(H)er Awards returned after a going on hiatus during the pandemic. Eager to continue what she started, Nikkia esembled a robust list of honorees for the night, among which was fashion architect Misa Hylton, who sparkled at the ceremony in a black sequin dress, green fur and patent leather boots.

Misa attended the function with her son Justin, who walked his mother to the stage to accept her plaque. Misa, who established acts like Lil’ Kim and Mary J. Blige as fashion juggernauts, talked about the value of legacy, giving back and building an tangible archive of memories.

4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


This year’s Unapologetic Award recipients included: Successful Entpreprener Pinky Cole, Producer & Host Kelly Jackson, Producer Tonya Lewis Lee, Marketing Maven Lauren Maillian, Social Justice Leader Linda Sarsour, Change Maker Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Multimedia Maven and Survivor Lyndsay Levingston, and Investor and Venture Capitalist Erica Duignan!

4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


HB’s Shamika Sanders and MadameNoire’s managing editor, Ida Harris, were also in attendance to present the Unapologetically Creative award to Tray Kearny.

Keep scrolling for photos from the empowering event.

1. Nikkia McClain

Nikkia McClain Source:Getty

Event founder Nikkia McClain poses infront of the step and repeat at the 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner at Dream Hotel Downtown.

2. Yvonne McNair, Kelly L. Jackson, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson

Yvonne McNair, Kelly L. Jackson, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson Source:Getty

Yvonne McNair, Kelly L. Jackson, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson attend The 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner at Dream Hotel Downtown.

3. Tamika D. Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson

Tamika D. Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson Source:Getty

Tamika D. Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson attend The 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner at Dream Hotel Downtown on November 16, 2022 in New York City.

4. Shamika Sanders, Tray Kearney, Ida Harris, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson

Shamika Sanders, Tray Kearney, Ida Harris, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson Source:Getty

Shamika Sanders, Tray Kearney, Ida Harris, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson attend The 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner at Dream Hotel Downtown.

5. Dr. Angelique Anderson-Nunez and Nikkia Tene McClain

Dr. Angelique Anderson-Nunez and Nikkia Tene McClain Source:Getty

Dr. Angelique Anderson-Nunez and Nikkia Tene McClain attend The 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner at Dream Hotel Downtown on November 16, 2022 in New York City. 

6. Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Kelly L. Jackson, Nikkia Tene McClain, Misa Hylton, Dr. Angelique Anderson-Nunez, Erica Duignan Minnihan, Lyndsay Levingston and Linda Sarsour

Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Kelly L. Jackson, Nikkia Tene McClain, Misa Hylton, Dr. Angelique Anderson-Nunez, Erica Duignan Minnihan, Lyndsay Levingston and Linda Sarsour Source:Getty

Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Kelly L. Jackson, Nikkia Tene McClain, Misa Hylton, Dr. Angelique Anderson-Nunez, Erica Duignan Minnihan, Lyndsay Levingston and Linda Sarsour attend The 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner at Dream Hotel Downtown.

7. Dr. Jamila T. Davis, Misa Hylton, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson

Dr. Jamila T. Davis, Misa Hylton, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson Source:Getty

Dr. Jamila T. Davis, Misa Hylton, Nikkia Tene McClain and Charreah Jackson attend The 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner at Dream Hotel Downtown.

