MLB Fitted Cap Pulled From Shelves For Vulgar Double Meaning As Entire ‘Overlap’ Collection Gets Mocked
New Era cap featuring your favorite team’s logo across the front, whether it be a fitted cap, dad hat, or even trucker. You can still cop those at the storied manufacturer’s website, but for fans looking for something different, they introduced the New Era Overlap 5950 collection. This collection combines each MLB team logo with the jersey logo for a new spin on classic caps. The only problem is that several of the overlapping logos create entirely new words, with none worse than the Texas Rangers’. It takes the black ‘T’ and places it over the ‘X’ in Texas, which makes the front of the cap appear to read “tetas,” or the Spanish slang word for a woman’s breasts. Fans quickly caught on to the vulgarity, and while they found it funny, ESPN reported the $44.99 hat was quickly pulled from the team’s store. While other hats are questionable, no others were banned. There are the Los Angeles Angels, which now look like the LA Anaels; the Houston Astros have become the Ashos; the Seattle Mariners are the Masers; the Marlins have been dubbed the MMMI Marlins; and the Philadelphia Phillies are the Phiphies. Teams like the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are the most normal but still look a bit chaotic compared to the classic—and much simpler—hat designs. Some teams might be freaking out or waiting for their fans’ reaction to the new headwear but social media has no problem cracking jokes. See how baseball fans from around the league are reacting to New Era’s latest offering below.Life is constantly changing for sports fans. Ticket prices increase, players get traded, teams relocate, and jersey manufacturers get swapped when contracts end. But one thing that remains the same for any fandom is the ability to always pick up a classic
