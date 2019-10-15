Moët & Chandon Collabs With Jonathan Mannion, Launches New Champagne Bottle [Photos]

An iconic wine brand has further embraced the creative community. Moët & Chandon has launched a new release in honor of two men who continue to shape our culture.

Moët & Chandon’s new annual program, Nectar of the Culture, is in partnership with iconic cultural photographer Jonathan Mannion. This debut collab showcases the new brand program, which celebrates the people, places and moments that push culture forward. Mannion, a respected documenter of the “Golden Era” of Hip-Hop, will work with Moët & Chandon to highlight a new era of pioneers who are changing the game today and shaping culture to impact a new generation, which Mannion and Moët have dubbed the “Rose Gold Era.”

“I’ve had the privilege of capturing pioneers during the Golden Era of Hip-Hop who are now known as industry legends,” said Jonathan Mannion. “I’ve seen first-hand how Moët & Chandon has been an iconic symbol in the culture. We honor this lineage from then to now with a new class of creative thinkers, in what I like to think of as the Rose Gold Era. With Moët, I raise my glass to the next generation of visionaries who define it.”

One of those people being spotlighted is LaQuan Smith, a self-taught celebrity fashion designer reppings Queens whose fans include Beyonce, Rihanna and Cardi B.

To celebrate, the brand is releasing a limited-edition custom-designed bottle of Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé, the #1 selling rosé champagne in the US, to honor the impact and accomplishments of the culture by way of the new pioneers and Mannion’s work.

The new limited-edition bottle is designed to reflect the Rose-Gold Era by transforming Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé into a fully rose gold bottle. The bottle is available at select retail locations nationwide and can be found online at Clos19.com (SRP $59.99).

See more detailed imagery below.

Photo: Jonathan Mannion

