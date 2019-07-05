With tons of celebrity women currently pregnant, we’re on baby watch as their due dates rapidly approach. Just this week, Kimbella and Vanessa Bryant gave birth to their bundles of joys and shared their newborns off on social media.

Kimbella and Juelz Santana welcomed another baby boy into their world while Vanessa and Kobe Bryant brought home another girl to their tribe!

Baby Santana came into the world on July 3rd at 5:49am, weighing 6lbs 14oz.

See baby Santana James and Capri Kobe Bryant all swaddled up below:

Mommy Beautiful: Kimbella & Vanessa Bryant Show Off Their Newborn Babies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com