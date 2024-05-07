100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The month of May is zooming by and already, Mother’s Day weekend is nearly upon us. For those gathering with Mom or the mother figures in their lives, we’ve got a handy gift guide below that should cover most bases.

Mother’s Day is a special time to honor those who gave us life and supported us throughout our journey. It is also a time to honor mother figures, including grandmothers, aunts, big sisters, and mentors who stepped in when we needed them. Our moms deserve a day of celebration and for those who need some ideas on what to get Mom, we think some of the findings below will hit the mark.

From appliances for the kitchen to beauty, fragrance, and tech products, your shopping duties are hopefully made a bit easier. Beyond gift-giving, we also have an upcoming cocktail guide publishing later this week so stay tuned for that.

For now, check out our 2024 Mother’s Day gift guide.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!

UPDATE: We will be updating this guide through the day (May 7) until 5PM EDT

—

Photo: xavierarnau / Getty

#MothersDay: Check Out Our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide was originally published on cassiuslife.com