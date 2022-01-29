Multiple Reports Indicate Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL After 22 Seasons, His Agent Says Not So Fast

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, after 22 glorious seasons in the NFL, Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Brady hasn’t made the announcement himself yet, and recent comments from his agent, Don Yee, have cast some doubt on the news. Still, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that “multiple sources” told him and Jeff Darlington that Brady would indeed step away from the National Football League.

According to the Associated Press, Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he has not “made up his mind, two people familiar with the details.”

The 44-year-old 7-time Super Bowl champion is leaving the game as the league leader in wins, passing attempts and completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns in the quarterback position, firmly solidifying his GOAT status. Brady built his legendary status as a member of the New England Patriots, where he played from 2001 to 2019, winning an astonishing 6 Super Bowls with the franchise.

Brady would defy the odds and defeat father time, proving he wasn’t a “system quarterback” when he won his 7th and final Super Bowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs looked like they were heading right back to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, finishing with a 13-4 record and running away with the NFC South division. In the playoffs, they would ultimately fall short of that goal losing to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs also were banged up, losing star wide receiver Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and Antonio Brown disgracefully quitting on them and throwing Tom Brady and his head coach under a bus.

Following the loss, Brady didn’t say he was retiring, but his most recent Instagram post gave indications he was considering retirement.

Tom Brady threw for 84,520 yards and 624 TDs over his 22 season career.

Love him or hate him. You have to salute him. Those are some phenomenal numbers that will surely make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Enjoy retirement, Mr. Brady, if you have decided to do so. You earned it.

You can peep reactions to the speculated big news in the gallery below.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

Multiple Reports Indicate Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL After 22 Seasons, His Agent Says Not So Fast was originally published on cassiuslife.com