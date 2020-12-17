LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

There’s no new music from the Pop sensation, but she recently announced Fenty Skin will be available in stores so that’s great for those in need of a new winter skincare routine. It looks like her businesses are excelling and she even slays safely in her home. Now with the NBA’s regular season return underway, we reminisce about Rihanna’s most stylish courtside looks in the gallery below.

NBA Returns Without Fans Yet We Still Stan Rihanna’s Courtside Looks was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Can We Get A Side of Fries With That Shake? pic.twitter.com/85OuNhvepF — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) December 15, 2020 Source:fentycop Rihanna gave us a casual slay in this v cut dress and paparazzi was sure to snap a photo of her enjoying her fries. We love how effortless this look is.

2. Camo Courtside pic.twitter.com/2hkDJdWvQo — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) December 15, 2020 Source:fentycop How cute is this grey camouflage set? Rihanna pairs it with her signature red lip and it is perfect for a side eye sitting courtside.

3. Pink Pixie Cut FTW pic.twitter.com/J2igKyhR9c — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) December 15, 2020 Source:fentycop This is by far one of our favorite Rihanna looks. The pink pixie cut was the moment. She didn’t have to serve much more with this cut simply pairing with a white top and denim jeans. Love!

4. All White When She’s Feeling Godly pic.twitter.com/hDZKznt9lh — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) December 15, 2020 Source:fentycop This looks like a full Puma fit from head to toe around that time she landed her deal with the athletic and casual sportswear company. An all white look is a risk Rihanna is willing to take and we stan.