NBA’s Jamal Murray Trending After Getting Sloppy Toppy On IG Story, Twitter Has All The Jokes

is a wild boy. Early this morning (March 22), the NBA star apparently posted, and quickly deleted, video of himself getting blessed with fellatio on Al Gore’s Internets.

Of course, nothing ever posted on the ‘Net is truly deleted. The clip was on Murray’s Instastory on IG and…what were you thinking, sir?

The additional irony here is that Murray is a member of the Denver Nuggets, which recently revealed someone in its organization tested positive for COVID-19. So while he was supposed to be quarantined…bruh.

Going out on a limb and saying it’s not Jamal Murray https://t.co/t4btFf9zCt — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 22, 2020

But now Murray has straight-up deleted his IG. His girlfriend’s head game is getting all the props, though. So there’s’ that.

NBA arenas when Jamal Murray gf walks in to sit court side pic.twitter.com/1mJPqlz95q — Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) March 22, 2020

Since Murray’s gaffe of posting his shenanigans, the jokes have been flying. They’re even clowning the man’s pubes. Good lawd some of y’all are petty.

LMAO. Of course, Murray was going with the “I was hacked” play, before apologizing. Sure you were.

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks 🙏🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

Also, the other active participant exposed herself. See what we did there?

If you have the video please delete it — Harper Hempel (@harperhempel) March 22, 2020

