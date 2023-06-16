Black Music Month

New Music From CKay, Libianca, Omah Lay + More Afrobeats Artist

Published on June 16, 2023

Afro Nation Miami 2023

June is Back Music Month and we’re celebrating Black artists all over the world! Afrobeats is a very popular music genre coming out of the many countries in the continent of Africa!

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

What is Afrobeats?

Afrobeats is a culture and music genre of melodious beats coming out of West Africa. Afrobeats is different from Afrobeat.

Continue scrolling for this week’s new releases provided by afronation

Also See:

Drake Teams Up With J HUS On ‘Who Told You’ + More New AfroBeats Music!

The World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Nation’ Is Coming To Detroit & Lagos, Nigeria!

Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers

1. Omah Lay – reason

Omah Lay is from Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

2. LADIPOE, Bella Shmurda – Guy Man

LADIPOE is from Lagos, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

Bella Shmurdais from Okokomaiko, Nigeria.

3. Focalistic, EeQue & Thama Tee – Khekheleza (Dlala Dlala)

Focalistic is from Pretoria, South Africa. Learn More about South Africa by clicking here.

4. Booba – Signé

Booba is of Senegalese, French of Mosellan and Belgian descent. Learn More about Senegal by clicking here.

5. NSG x Meekz – Unruly

 The group NSG are of Ghanian and Nigerian descent from East London. Learn More about by Nigeria by clicking here and about Ghana by clicking here.

6. Mannywellz – Everything

Mannywellz is from Nigeria and grew up in Maryland. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

7. Asake – Basquiat

Asake is from Lagos, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

8. Libianca – Jah

Libianca is from Cameroon and grew up in St Paul, Minnesota. Learn More about Cameroon by clicking here.

9. CKay – capture my soul

CKay is from Kaduna, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

10. Tyler ICU – Ukudanza

Tyler ICU is from South Africa. Learn More about South Africa by clicking here.

