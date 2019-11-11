CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

New Nike Air Zoom Pulse Is Made For Pros In The Medical Field

Posted November 11, 2019

Nike Air Zoom Pulse

Source: Nike / NIke

While Nike has made a name for itself creating sportswear for athletes in all professional fields, over the years they’ve also thought outside of the box to create products for everyday people. Now the brand has set their sights on the needs of those in the medical field.

Recently Nike revealed their upcoming Nike Air Zoom Pulse line which is designed to keep the feet of nurses, doctors, and home health providers as comfortable as can be while they attend to the medical needs of their patients. According to Nike, the new line was crafted with the help and insight of workers at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Per Nike:

During the sessions, the designers of the Air Zoom Pulse learned the rigors of these health-care workers’ day-to-day efforts. Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift. The work is physically and mentally demanding. The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind. The shoe is easy to get on and off, and equally simple to clean. The fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions.

That’s next level dope.

While these new kicks were made specifically for those in the medical field, the design and colorways set to drop are sure to become a hit with everyday sneakerheads who just wanna be comfortable at home or abroad.

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse is set to drop on December 7 on Nike.com and all profits will be donated to the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop next month.

Photos: Nike

New Nike Air Zoom Pulse Is Made For Pros In The Medical Field  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Nike Air Zoom Pulse

Nike Air Zoom Pulse Source:NIke

Nike Air Zoom Pulse nike air zoom pulse

2. Nike Air Zoom Pulse

Nike Air Zoom Pulse Source:NIke

Nike Air Zoom Pulse nike air zoom pulse

3. Nike Air Zoom Pulse

Nike Air Zoom Pulse Source:NIke

Nike Air Zoom Pulse nike air zoom pulse

4. Nike Air Zoom Pulse

Nike Air Zoom Pulse Source:NIke

Nike Air Zoom Pulse nike air zoom pulse

5. Nike Air Zoom Pulse

Nike Air Zoom Pulse Source:NIke

Nike Air Zoom Pulse nike air zoom pulse

6. Nike Air Zoom Pulse

Nike Air Zoom Pulse Source:NIke

Nike Air Zoom Pulse nike air zoom pulse

7. Nike Air Zoom Pulse

Nike Air Zoom Pulse Source:NIke

Nike Air Zoom Pulse nike air zoom pulse

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close