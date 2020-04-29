CLOSE
HomeNews

Nike Dropping A Dope Pregame Pack Collection ft. Luka Doncic, Brittney Griner & Ben Simmons [Photos]

Posted 11 hours ago

Nike Pregame Pack Collection

Source: nike / NIke

Just because the NBA and WNBA is on pause for the moment that doesn’t mean Nike is going to let off the gas on dropping new and exciting products (the shipping might be late though).

The latest collection that the house of the Swoosh is releasing is dubbed the Pregame Pack which takes its inspirations from the pregame rituals that rising stars like Luka Doncic, Brittney Griner, and Ben Simmons practice before each game.

While the colorway on Luka Doncic’s Air Jordan 1 Mid represents the cool and collected “Breath & Center” exercise that the Dallas Maverick superstar abides by, Brittney Griner and D’Aaron Fox’s Air Force 1’s features some acoustic waves on them that symbolize their love of music and how it helps them get amped up before each game. Ben Simmons meanwhile gets his own Nike Blazer Mid ’77 which sports the words “Heart In The Game” on one side while reading “Pride & Passion” on the other.

The sneakers are set to drop on April 30, May 14, and May 21 respectively on Nike.com, House of Hoops by Foot Locker and FootLocker.com

Peeps pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up any of those when they release.

View this post on Instagram

Coming soon…

A post shared by Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) on

 

Nike Dropping A Dope Pregame Pack Collection ft. Luka Doncic, Brittney Griner & Ben Simmons [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Nike Pregame Pack

Nike Pregame Pack Source:NIke

2. Nike Pregame Pack

Nike Pregame Pack Source:NIke

Nike Pregame Pack nike pregame pack

3. Nike Pregame Pack

Nike Pregame Pack Source:NIke

Nike Pregame Pack nike pregame pack

4. Nike Pregame Pack Collection

Nike Pregame Pack Collection Source:NIke

Nike Pregame Pack Collection nike pregame pack collection

5. Nike Pregame Pack Collection

Nike Pregame Pack Collection Source:NIke

Nike Pregame Pack Collection nike pregame pack collection

6. Nike Pregame Pack Collection

Nike Pregame Pack Collection Source:NIke

7. Nike Pregame Pack

Nike Pregame Pack Source:NIke
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close