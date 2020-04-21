CLOSE
HomeNews

No Bow Wow Slander Tolerated As Twitter Debates Hypothetical Verzuz Battle With Romeo Miller

Posted April 21, 2020

Bow Wow & Romeo

Source: Getty / Getty


The Verzuz phenomenon has not only reignited a love for black music’s most cherished records, but Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s musical duel has oddly enough reignited the beef between Bow Wow & Romeo fans.

“I’m not gone hold u.. I want an innocent battle, hit for hit between @smoss & @RomeoMiller,” tweeted Twitter user, PrettyNay21. Apparently, all it took was for that one tweet to break the camel’s back on Bow Wow slander.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Like 50 Cent and Ja Rule, it’s clear who would emerge as the winner of this battle. Still, in true Black Twitter form, the reactions are laying the framework for what could be the end result. Check out some of the funniest ones below.

No Bow Wow Slander Tolerated As Twitter Debates Hypothetical Verzuz Battle With Romeo Miller  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close