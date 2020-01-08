CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

No E! News, Blue Ivy Isn’t An ‘Adult,’ She’s Still A Little Girl. Address Her As Such.

Posted 17 hours ago

Sadly, another day, another social media attack against 8-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

This time it was by the hands of E! News.

See, while celebrating Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter’s birthday on Tuesday, their social media manager tweeted out a recent picture Matthew Knowles posted of his granddaughter rocking a long blown out silk press.

 

Sounds harmless? Well, it could have been had the website not captioned that the 8-year-old looked like an adult. 

“Can someone explain to us when Blue Ivy became an adult? Happy Birthday to Baby Queen Bee,” E! News wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Granted, this isn’t as cruel as Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins’ tweet calling the little girl “ugly,” but it’s still a problem.

As many of us know, for far too long, little Black girls have not been allowed to be their age and are deemed as “grown”  or “fast” in ways that rob our babies of their innocence and girlhood. Not only are they sexualized way too soon, but because of our inability to perceive our girls as girls, they are often punished harsher than their white counterparts, especially in schools.

Yes, Blue has grown up a lot since she was a baby (duh, it’s called aging), but that doesn’t mean she’s an adult. Be clear: Words matter.

Blue is still an 8-year-old girl, who may be born to mega-famous parents and exposed to money, fame, and experiences most girls her age are not. BUT, she’s still an everyday second-grader, who does not have the emotional maturity to process and cope with these types of attacks, whether intentional or unintentional, that are being thrown at her.

Thankfully, Black Twitter jumped in and joined forces to let E! News know as much.

Take a look:

No E! News, Blue Ivy Isn’t An ‘Adult,’ She’s Still A Little Girl. Address Her As Such.  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close