Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In New Music Video ‘Motivation’

Posted August 16, 2019

Osheaga Festival 2019

Chances are you’ve heard Normani’s name at some point over the last few years. She’s beautiful, talented with glowing melanin skin. Normani is being hailed as the next big thing and constantly on the lips of artists like Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Ariana Grande and more. The former member of Fifth Harmony, released the visuals for her longtime coming single Motivation and fans are beyond hype to watch Normani finally command the spotlight now that it’s all on her.

Normani travels back to the 90s and early 2000s for her Motivation video, giving us a nostalgic trip to the days of sitting in front of the TV screen waiting for the top video on 106 & Park. She tributes Beyonce’s Crazy In Love, rocks spray painted crop tops and pink Jordan sneakers while dropping some major dance moves on us. Motivation has nearly one million views on Youtube after being released last night and it trending at number two on the video sharing platform.

Check it out below:

More pics of Normani, below:

Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In New Music Video 'Motivation'

1.

View this post on Instagram

you got that good good baby don’t cha?

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Hakuna Matata

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

you gotta strut like you mean it free your mind

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

right off the bus and I seen a shack so I posed

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

💫

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

tour merch coming soon

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

tomorrow

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

I need somebody who can take control

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

10.

