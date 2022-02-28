Even after several delays, awards season is underway. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place last night (Feb. 27) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The 28th Annual SAG Awards, honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2021, was broadcast live on both TNT and TBS last night. There were several memorable and historic moments worth mentioning from the presentation. From Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf male actor to win a SAG Award for his role in CODA to Squid Games star HoYeon Jung accepting her SAG Award mostly in her native language.
The night, usually filled with celebratory praises, became a reminder that award shows are far more legendary when it is all inclusive. There were a number of moments to recall, which will be discussed in entertainment history for years. Congratulations to the actors awarded and cheers to more representation, inclusion and diversity!
Take a look at a gallery of some of our favorite 2022 SAG Awards moments from last night.
Not A Resort But It’s All-Inclusive: These Actors Made History At The 2022 SAG Awards [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. HoYeon Jung Wins Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama SeriesSource:SAGawards
HoYeon Jung won outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Squid Games. She accepted her speech in her native tongue, Korean. A translator was there to translate and that is what we call inclusion!
2. Ted Lasso’s Virtual WinSource:BritishVogue
The cast of Ted Lasso took home awards for best actor and best ensemble in a comedy series. They seemed to be having the most fun in their remote room.
3. Romy & Michele’s ReturnSource:BritishVogue
We love a throwback ’90s nostalgic moment. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reprise their roles as goofy Los Angeles 20-somethings Romy and Michele. What a time!
4. Troy Kotsur Makes HIstorySource:TOINewsIndia
Koda star Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award.
5. Kerry Washington – That’s It, That’s The TweetSource:mefeater
Kerry Washington was the 2022 SAG Awards moment in this stunning canary yellow Celia Kritharioti gown.