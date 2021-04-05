CLOSE
HomeNews

Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem

Posted April 5, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Tyrese Talks About His Mother's Drinking Problem In VERZUZ Comment Section

Source: David Crotty / Getty


When VERZUZ happens, viewers can expect these few things, good music, Twitter reactions, memes, and Tyrese doing too damn much in the VERZUZ Instagram Live comment section.

While everyone enjoyed the Easter celebration of good vibes supplied by the iconic soul bands Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Isley Brothers, “hosted” by Steve Harvey, Tyrese was his usual self dropping a random ass comment that had viewers scratching their heads.

While trying to share how appreciative of the music his mother introduced him to, he also shaded her in the process when he  decided to write, “Hate that my mother used to drink everyday – but SHE’s the reason I know REAL MUSIC!” While alcoholism is no laughing matter, Twitter couldn’t help but chuckle at the singer/actor’s keen sense of bad timing and oversharing.

Again, Tyrese has become infamous for saying ridiculous things during these VERZUZ live streams. Who can forget the classic “throw in the tile” or the other times he spoke about dead celebrities sperm, vegan sex parties, and other nonsense. The internet wasted no time in clowning Gibson, with one Twitter user hilariously tweeting, “Tyrese using Verzuz as a free therapy session.”

Tyrese even tried to claim he couldn’t get a second album out of his former TGT members. Tank immediately shut that down.

Tyrese was definitely doing too damn much. You can peep more reactions to his VERZUZ comments in the gallery below.

Photo: David Crotty / Getty

Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Seriously. 

2.

Lol, damn. 

3.

Facts

4.

A very serious question.

5.

We understand. 

6.

True.

7.

Lol, this is very accurate. 

8.

Howwwwling. 

9.

LOL

10.

LOL, y’all play so much. 

Latest
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 days ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 9 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close