Now Sis: Issa Rae Had The Perfect Response To A Troll Who Downplayed Her Looks & Said She Wasn’t Attractive

Posted May 24, 2021

One Twitter user found out the hard way that unwarranted comments about Issa Rae’s looks will only get you fried on the social media platform.

For whatever reason, a Twitter user who now refers to herself as Issa Rae’s “fat twin” decided to tweet out on Friday her thoughts when it comes to the Insecure’s star looks. In the heada** tweet she wrote with directly mentioning Rae:

“Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay. Every black person aint attractive. Also, she will never know who I am and even if she did it doesn’t matter because I don’t want to f**k her or be hired by her.”

She clearly wasn’t ready for Rae to use her always-on-time wittiness to clap back at her brilliantly. The media mogul went for the jugular, sharing a photo of the Twitter user with the caption, “Okay, but we look the same? The f**k?”

Rae hilariously followed that up with another tweet saying, “Not my cousins publicly disrespecting me.”

The floodgates opened, and Rae’s supporters and fans formed like Voltron and decided to get in on the action clowning the twitter user for her unnecessary remarks about Queen Issa’s looks and at the same time showering her with praise and compliments.

She definitely learned that day.

Issa Rae is currently winning, collecting HBO bags, and staying beautifully melanated. It’s quite hilarious she let one Twitter user know that she had some time for her.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

