There’s a reason why New York Fashion Week is the first on the fashion month calendar. While some individuals consider New York boring or wonder if true style is coming out of here, I believe that NYFW is pushing diversity and innovation forward. Whether it’s see now where now collections or having diversity of all kinds represented on the runway, NYFW really illustrates the melting pot that is America. This season we saw sustainable designs from Studio One Eighty Nine, West Africa mixing with European silhouettes from Maki Oh, and designers from Indonesia, China and more. Of course, we have our well known staples like Marc Jacobs and Parabal Gurung; nevertheless, we also had fashion forward designs from Chromat and Savage X Fenty.
Click through our gallery to see our favorite looks on Black models from NYFW 2019!
#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. MICHAEL KORS
MICHAEL KORS
2. MICHAEL KORS
MICHAEL KORS
3. MICHAEL KORS
MICHAEL KORS
4. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM
3.1 PHILLIP LIM
5. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM
3.1 PHILLIP LIM
6. NAEEM KHAN
NAEEM KHAN
7. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS
Source:Getty
8. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS
Source:Getty
9. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS
Source:Getty
10. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS
Source:Getty
11. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS
Source:Getty
12. CHRISTIAN COWAN
CHRISTIAN COWAN
13. CHRISTIAN COWAN
CHRISTIAN COWAN
14. CHRISTIAN COWAN
CHRISTIAN COWAN
15. CHRISTIAN COWAN
CHRISTIAN COWAN
16. CHRISTIAN COWAN
CHRISTIAN COWAN
17. PRABAL GURUNG
PRABAL GURUNG
18. PRABAL GURUNG
PRABAL GURUNG
19. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
20. PRABAL GURUNG
PRABAL GURUNG
21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
22. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI
Source:Getty
23. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI
Source:Getty
24. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI
Source:Getty
25. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI
Source:Getty