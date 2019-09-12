CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019

Posted September 12, 2019

Another New York Fashion Week is in the books. The New York City shows are often lauded for their diversity and representation on the runway. Attending multiple shows this season, one thing I noticed was the abundance of natural hair on the runway. Whether it was a Black designer or not, many fashion designers embraced Black culture, outfitting their models with braids, waves, afros and more. This season also leaned into models being able to look like themselves or enhancing their natural hair. We loved seeing all the natural hair representation whether it’s teeny weeny afros, twists or elaborate braids. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from the runways of New York!

#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. CHROMAT

CHROMAT Source:Getty

2. CHROMAT

CHROMAT Source:Getty

3. CHROMAT

CHROMAT Source:Getty

4. CHROMAT

CHROMAT Source:Getty

5. MARC JACOBS

MARC JACOBS Source:Getty

6. MARC JACOBS

MARC JACOBS Source:Getty

7. MARC JACOBS

MARC JACOBS Source:Getty

8. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

9. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

10. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

11. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

12. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

13. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

14. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

15. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

16. ROMEO HUNTE

ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty

17. ROMEO HUNTE

ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty

18. ROMEO HUNTE

ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty

19. ROMEO HUNTE

ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty

20. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

21. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

22. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

23. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

24. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

25. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

26. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

27. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

28. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

29. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

30. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty
