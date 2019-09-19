CLOSE
NYFWNOIR: Black People Turned The Sidewalk Into Their Runway At New York Fashion Week

Posted September 19, 2019

New York Fashion Week brings out the most stylish set in the Big Apple. People also travel far and wide to see the unique designs that come down the runway in Gotham City. We already know that Black people invented style and NYFW is an opportunity to see this! Personally, I love streetstyle – you see how people are truly wearing the trends as well as get some inspo for the season.

We were out and about during NYFW and snapped photos of our melanated brothers and sisters. Get into their fashion and style and get some ideas for your next look!

NYFWNOIR: Black People Turned The Sidewalk Into Their Runway At New York Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

2. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

3. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

4. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

5. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

6. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

7. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

8. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

9. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

10. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

11. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

12. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

13. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

14. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

15. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

16. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

17. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

18. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

19. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Getty

20. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

21. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

22. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

23. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

24. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

25. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

26. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

27. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

28. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

29. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

30. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

31. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

32. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

33. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

34. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

35. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Source:Courtesy of Danielle James
