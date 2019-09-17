CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week

When I think of natural hair and how it’s represented in ads and in the media, you constantly see either Type 3 hair or big afros that look like it took years for it to grow out. Rarely are we celebrating and seeing TWA’s (teeny weeny afros), fades on women and even bald hairstyles. Not this New York Fashion Week! I was so elated to see that Black models were getting booked with short hair, no hair and instead of being forced into specific hair looks, were rocking their own!

Check out my favorite photos of Black models on the runway rocking their TWAs, fades, and bald styles. If you’re thinking of going short, if it’s good enough for the runway, it’s good enough for you! Which looks are your favorite?

1. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

2. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

3. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

4. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

5. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

6. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

7. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

8. NAEEM KHAN

NAEEM KHAN Source:Getty

9. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

10. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

11. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

12. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

13. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

14. ROMEO HUNTE

ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty

15. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

16. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

17. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

18. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

19. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

20. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty

22. LAQUAN SMITH

LAQUAN SMITH Source:Getty

23. LAQUAN SMITH

LAQUAN SMITH Source:Getty

24. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE

STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

25. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE

STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE Source:Courtesy of Danielle James
