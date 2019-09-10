CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: The Hair At The Maki Oh NYFW Show Has Us Swooning

Posted 17 hours ago

The Maki Oh fashion show was the perfect blend of West African fashion meets European silhouettes. As each model sashayed down the runway the clothes moved and had detailing that would make you want to spend all your coin on the designs by Lagos born designer, Amaka Osakwe. While we loved the clothes, we spent some time backstage and could not get over the hair! Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen was behind the braided ponytails intertwined with fabric from the collection, afro puffs, finger waves, structured afros and more. One thing I loved about this show was that it showed the versatility of Black hair. It also included straightened styles serving a 60’s hair flip to die for.

The stand out look was the “Finger Wave Dominatrix Braid.” Stephen explained, “It’s all about taking a simple look to new heights. This is a modern take on a dominatrix-esque theme with the addition of the face framing finger waves.”

Click through are gallery to see all the fantastic hairstyles that were created using TRESemmé products!

1. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Getty

Afro flourishing!

2. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Getty

A 60’s hair flip shows the versatility of Black hair.

3. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Getty

Rocking tuff with multiple afro puffs! A fun way to style a short afro

4. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Getty

Blonde beauty.

5. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Getty

A braid that dominates.

6. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Getty

Perfect plaits.

7. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Getty

Edge came strong!

8. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Hello Beautiful

Edge game strong.

9. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Hello Beautiful

Teeny weeny tapered afro perfection.

10. MAKI OH

MAKI OH Source:Hello Beautiful

Wrap a few of your dreadlocks in your favorite fabric to update your lewk.

Photos
