NYFWNoir: Top 10 Street Style Looks From Day 1 Of NYFW

During the months of February and September, fashion lovers hit the streets of New York City to see the latest runway looks from established and up and coming designers.
While the runway is one way to witness the newest and most innovative fashions from the concrete jungle of NYC can also serve as some serious inspiration. Just walking in Bryant Park, you can count on the street garb to be at an all-time high. From bold patterns to outlandish hair, women pull out their best threads and go the extra mile to show off their individual style.
It’s simple: Street style is EVERYTHING!
The right looks can elevate your position as an influencer, designer, or artist. For some celebrities, their fashion week street style is what captured the attention of media and designers. And be clear, Black fashionistas can turn it out!
Just hitting the streets, I saw so many sistas serving up a serious lewk.
From styling their hair in long, sultry braids to women opting for airy frocks with boots or sneakers (perfect for running from show to show to the subway) to going full-out glam in high heels and dresses. Trendwise, animal prints seemed to be in as I spotted ladies rocking plenty of suits, dresses and separates with cheetah and lion patterns.
Slay Nayla!
Not in NYC? No worries. If you missed day one of NYFW, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best street style looks to hit the ‘gram.
1.
Candice Marie started fashion week off at the Best in Black Fashion Awards and Dinner hosted by Essence Magazine. She rocked waist-length braids with a host of cowrie shells in her hair. She kept it chic and flirty in a black and white wrap dress.
2.
Ebonee Davis’ afro came out to play during day one of NYFW. Between her retro hair, her bright blue ruffle top and electric orange wrap skirt, she did not come to play!
3.
Manaka headed to the Maxhosa Africa show in a crisp white button-down shirt and color block, wide-leg trousers. I’m obsessed with that stacked bun of hers!
4.
I’m a huge fan of the cutesy dress with sneakers look. Monica Awe-Etuk killed it in this pink textured dress, white sneakers, and Dior clutch.
5.
You can never go wrong with animal prints. Whitney Madueke gave effortless lewks in a Jonathan Simkhai single-shoulder dress.
6.
Shianna Tucker altered her button-down shirt into a single-shoulder top and paired it with wide-leg pants. I especially love that she accessorized with hints of red and white.
7.
I am obsessed with Metanoya Z Webb’s green satin dress, Louis Vuitton combat boots, and denim jacket. This is how fashion week should be done.
8.
Every woman needs a good power suit. Slaysia King paired her animal print suit with a pussy bow top and waist-length braids.
9.
Tika kept it cute and simple in a bright yellow airy jumpsuit, printed platform sandals, and braids thrown up in a messy bun.
10.
Alexa Alfonso killed this denim jumpsuit. On the back it reads, “Close the Camps.” Kudos to her for making a statement through fashion.