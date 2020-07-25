CLOSE
HomeNews

Off Night: Twitter Re-Cancels Virgil Abloh After Missing Out On New Air Jordan IVs

Posted July 25, 2020

Off-White Air Jordan IV

Source: Stadium Goods / Stadium Goods


Virgil Abloh became something of a punchline after losing a lot of respect from his fans and followers after donating a paltry $50 dollars in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. As cancellations never truly last, fans are re-canceling the popular designer after striking out on his latest Off-White shoe collaboration with the Air Jordan brand.

The Off-White X Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sneaker dropped Saturday (July 25), and immediately fans began striking out on grabbing a pair while shoe-shopping bot accounts bragged about their finds and resell value. With the Ls firmly in hand, Nike, SNKRS, and Abloh himself began catching strays on Twitter as a result.

The jokes have been flying all day on Twitter with some noting that they thought support fo Abloh’s brand was no longer a thing after just putting a Virgil down for the cause. We’ve got some of the funniest reactions listed below.

Photo: Stadium Goods

Off Night: Twitter Re-Cancels Virgil Abloh After Missing Out On New Air Jordan IVs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 days ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close