Offset Took His Daughters To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere And It Is The Sweetest Thing

It was a daddy-daughter date night for the books, the fairy tale books that is. Rapper and husband to Cardi B,took his adorable two daughtersto the world premiere ofwhere they shined like little beauties. Kulture and Kalea even sported red Ariel-inspired tresses.

The future fashionistas wore billowing blue and white gowns on the plush ocean blue carpet to match their dapper dad, who matched their fly in a pearly white tuxedo jacket. Offset was so proud of his little girls, he shared this heartwarming photo on the ‘gram with the caption, “Mermaid premiere with my princesses.”

While on the blue carpet, Offset and his girls stopped to chat with HSN where they formally introduced themselves while sharing their excitement to see the film. “My daughters was very excited to see somebody who looks like them as The Little Mermaid. It’s a special moment in history and it’s iconic,” explained Offset before calling the Halle Bailey-led live-action adaptation “inspirational.”

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey is set to hit theaters on May 26.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the fab family, below:

