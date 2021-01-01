CLOSE
HomeNews

OG Culture Vulture Vanilla Ice Performed At Maskless Mar-a-Lago Super Spreader Event On New Year’s Eve

Posted January 1, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Vanilla Ice Performs at Go Pool

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN


Vanilla Ice has never gotten respect in the culture, and never will. So it only makes sense that the OG culture vulture was booked to perform at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve.

Oh yeah, Trump wasn’t even there.

But Donald Trump Jr. was there and there’s footage of his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing and singing along to Ice’s “Play That Funky Music White Boy.” It’s even more painful than it sounds.

Of course, there wasn’t a mask in sight.

Also on the MAGA-list of artists who will take any gig for check no matter how sleazy are Beach Boys cover band.

Peep more of the well-deserved slander and reactions to the headassery below. January 20 can’t get here soon enough.

OG Culture Vulture Vanilla Ice Performed At Maskless Mar-a-Lago Super Spreader Event On New Year’s Eve  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close