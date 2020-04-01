Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees

On March 31, Sephora announced that the popular beauty retail powerhouse wouldn’t re-open their stores as they initially planned. Remember, earlier last month the shut down their stores for two weeks, but since thedoesn’t look like it’s letting up anytime soon, all North American stories will remain closed until further notice.

“For the health and safety of our community, our stores in the US and Canada remain temporarily closed. We look forward to welcoming you back in when the time is right. Click here for our full updated COVID-19 statement: https://seph.me/COVID19Update,” the brand tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

For the health and safety of our community, our stores in the US and Canada remain temporarily closed. We look forward to welcoming you back in when the time is right. Click here for our full updated COVID-19 statement: https://t.co/3iCwkHHZBm pic.twitter.com/1Y4vV8nvIK — Sephora (@Sephora) March 31, 2020

Now what got left out of that press release was that on the very same day, the company had a conference call for a portion of its part-time and seasonal employees to lay them off.

According to Twitter user (@freepark_ing), this is how allegedly how the call went:

Wrong number just sent me this… Rachel you better be ready pic.twitter.com/SG4cqfzacV — Park (@freepark_ing) August 2, 2018

While Sephora has yet to verify that this came from them, the company did confirm that the layoffs went down.

WWD wrote that Sephora Americas president and chief executive officer, Jean-André Rougeot, said in a statement that those let go had “been with our company for a short tenure and worked limited hours.” The statement also said those employees would receive severance and “resources to support their transition.”

The exact number let go is unclear.

For now, “Sephora’s remaining 9000-plus US store employees will continue to be paid 100 percent based on their average hours worked and receive any existing health benefits through late May or until the stores reopen.”

Meanwhile, the site is still running.

“Sephora says it is committed to keeping its online business running. In its effort to do this, it has increased pay by $2 an hour for employees in distribution centers until stores reopen,” according to the statement and reporting by WWD.

Those who were let go have flocked to social media to share their stories, with one woman encouraging for even more people to keep sharing:

FELLOW LAID OFF SEPHORA EMPLOYEES: don’t stop tweeting. Don’t stop raising awareness for what the company did. They sent out a mass email saying they would protect us and take care of us and they lied. Don’t let them get away with this. pic.twitter.com/S1dq8akS45 — Britt (@brittcoorpender) March 31, 2020

Take a look at how other employees and shoppers of the store have responded to this news:

Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees was originally published on hellobeautiful.com