Oh Teddy: The Epic Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Battle Turned Into Technological Fails And Jokes

Posted April 19, 2020

It was supposed to be the battle of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s Verzuz series: multi-time Grammy award winner and founder of New Jack Swing, Teddy Riley going up against 11-time Grammy award winner and arguably the greatest love song writer of all-time in Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

Of course, there were a couple of hiccups along the way, including Babyface being diagnosed (and recovering) from COVID-19 but Saturday night was primetime, it was destined to be amazing. People got dressed up, poured themselves a good drink, set the mood and everything. It was set to be perfect. Did it turn out that way?

Well … not exactly.

As over 400,000 people tuned in across the world to check out the battle, Riley complained of sound issues, namely an echo between he and Babyface. Riley, at his soundstage with an entire crew and band, couldn’t help but notice too late that the audience of music and R&B royalty kept telling them, the echo was an issue on their end – not Babyface. At one point, Babyface went back to his Midwest roots with a little subtle shade. “It’s just me in here, by myself – you know, social distancing.”

The audience and commenters were agitated with all the pauses, including Tyrese who … well, tried to say “throw in the towel” but instead said:

The battle got six songs deep before at Teddy’s request, they restarted – with the same six songs before the sound issues returned and Babyface had enough. To the point where he had to get on Instagram and made a formal announcement:

View this post on Instagram

Thank you everyone for being there for us

A post shared by Kenny Edmonds (@babyface) on

Not long after, Teddy issued his own apology:

How did the fans react? Well – some of the best hilarity we’ve gotten through this entire quarantine period. Peep for all of the comedy below.

