Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami’s latest episode of Caresha Please, her interview-based talk show on Revolt TV, is trending this morning, and it’s not because there’s a new City Girls album in the works.

The stunning revelation came about during Yung Miami’s interview with guest Trina. While playing a round of Resha Roulette, her branded x-rated game that requires participants to pull a card and then take a shot of liquor if it applies to their life, Caresha made a stark admission.

That’s right, Yung Miami enjoys ‘golden showers’. Put plainly, she admits that she enjoys being pee’d on during sex.

It didn’t take long for the internet to run with the story, prompting #PeeDiddy, a reference to her older lover Diddy, to trend on social media.

Despite the new attention and apparent questions of sexual sanitation, Yung Miami remains unbothered. She went to Twitter herself to admit “Y’all know idgaf!”.

Watch the entire interview below, then keep scrolling to check out some of Twitter’s best reactions to the latest drama surrounding Yung Miami!

Oh, Word!? ‘Pee Diddy’ Trends After Yung Miami’s Latest Sexual Confession was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com