Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants and More!

Posted May 7, 2020

reopening ohio plan + phases

Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining at May 15th and dine-in service.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths.

