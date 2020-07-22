CLOSE
HomeCoronavirus

Ohio Governor Enacts Stateside Mask Mandate, Travel Advisory and More

Posted 8 hours ago

COVID Mask Mandate Ohio

Source: Urban One / Radio One Digital


 

Governor Mike DeWine announced at his COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, July 22 that a mandatory statewide mask mandate will begin in just over 24 hours.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The mandate includes everyone over the age of 10 years old.  However, Ohioans with a medical condition or disability, actively exercising or playing sports, officiants at religious services, actively involved in public safety, eating, or drinking will not be expected to wear a mask.

The new sitewide mandate is set to start on July 23rd at 6pm.

Along with the statewide mask mandate, Governor DeWine also announced a travel advisory, “Today, I’m announcing a travel advisory for all individuals coming into #Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for #COVID19 and recommend that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days.”


As of July22nd, Ohio has had 78,742 positive COVID-19 test, 3,235 deaths, 9,864 hospitalizations, and 2,386 admitted to ICU. See below for details on all of the new mandates and information.

 

RELATED STORY:  Natural Remedies That Could Help COVID-19

Ohio Governor Enacts Stateside Mask Mandate, Travel Advisory and More  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 day ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close