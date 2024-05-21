100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ohio Tourism Day: 7 Fun Things To Do In Ohio

Today, May 21st, 2024, is Ohio Tourism Day!

If you missed today’s free event at Ohio Statehouse, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

This afternoon Ohio.org reports that there was “entertainment, demonstrations, interactive experiences and booths represented by Ohio’s tourism industry leaders”. For those visiting our wonderful state this free event would’ve been a good place to kick off your visit.

If you missed the memo, however, don’t fret, because we’re about to give you seven fun things to do in Ohio!

Whether you only like hanging out in the summer months, are looking for a good place to eat, or are simply a thrill-seeking tourist, Ohio has it all.

Before we get started, let’s see if you know any of these interesting facts about Ohio!

Did you know that Ohio is called the Buckeye State because of the Buckeye tree? The nuts of the tree, commonly found in Ohio, look like a deer’s – or a buck’s – eye.

The capital city of Ohio is Columbus, which is also the state’s biggest city.

No one knows exactly where the name Ohio came from. However, it’s believed by many that it could be a variation of the word oyo, which to the Native Americans living in the area many years ago roughly meant “great river”. That river could be the Ohio River, which runs from Pennslyvania to Illinois.

Did you know that airplanes, chewing gum, light bulbs, vacuum cleaners, and more were all invented by Ohioans?

Do you know of any interesting facts that we missed? Feel free to drop them in the comments.

Keep scrolling to see seven fun things to do in Ohio!

Ohio Tourism Day: 7 Fun Things To Do In Ohio was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com